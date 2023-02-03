BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors

Big night at the Chief Sealth International High School gym as basketball season winds down:

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Last regular-season home game for the boys-varsity team, so they celebrated Seahawk seniors – nine on the roster – here they are in numerical order:

#1 – Tyler Valdez

#2 – Demiko Bousley

#4 – Amarri Lard

#10 – Miles Clark

#12 – Nicholas Nguyen

#14 – Jai Ihedioha

#15 – Anthony Porter

#22 – Giovanni Mazzoli

#23 – Declan Golan

Their visiting opponents hadn’t traveled far – West Seattle High School.

The Wildcats (12-6) got the win, 80-44. Saturday at 4 pm, they close out the regular season at Rainier Beach.

This was the regular-season finale for the Seahawks (2-19) and the only WSHS-CSIHS game this year.