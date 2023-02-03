BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors

Big night at the Chief Sealth International High School gym as basketball season winds down:
Last regular-season home game for the boys-varsity team, so they celebrated Seahawk seniors – nine on the roster – here they are in numerical order:
#1 – Tyler Valdez
#2 – Demiko Bousley
#4 – Amarri Lard
#10 – Miles Clark
#12 – Nicholas Nguyen
#14 – Jai Ihedioha
#15 – Anthony Porter
#22 – Giovanni Mazzoli
#23 – Declan Golan
Their visiting opponents hadn’t traveled far – West Seattle High School.
The Wildcats (12-6) got the win, 80-44. Saturday at 4 pm, they close out the regular season at Rainier Beach.
This was the regular-season finale for the Seahawks (2-19) and the only WSHS-CSIHS game this year.
(Athletic Directors Corey Sorenson of WSHS and Ernest Policarpio of CSIHS)
