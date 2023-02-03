West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

39℉

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors

February 3, 2023 2:23 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Big night at the Chief Sealth International High School gym as basketball season winds down:

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Last regular-season home game for the boys-varsity team, so they celebrated Seahawk seniors – nine on the roster – here they are in numerical order:

#1 – Tyler Valdez
#2 – Demiko Bousley
#4 – Amarri Lard
#10 – Miles Clark
#12 – Nicholas Nguyen
#14 – Jai Ihedioha
#15 – Anthony Porter
#22 – Giovanni Mazzoli
#23 – Declan Golan

Their visiting opponents hadn’t traveled far – West Seattle High School.

The Wildcats (12-6) got the win, 80-44. Saturday at 4 pm, they close out the regular season at Rainier Beach.

This was the regular-season finale for the Seahawks (2-19) and the only WSHS-CSIHS game this year.

(Athletic Directors Corey Sorenson of WSHS and Ernest Policarpio of CSIHS)

Share This

No Replies to "BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts West Seattle HS, honors Seahawk seniors"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.