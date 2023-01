3:32 PM: Southern Resident Killer Whales have been traveling south all day and they finally arrived in our area around 3 pm, seen in Elliott Bay – from J and K Pods, Kersti Muul reports. Let us know if you see them!

3:59 PM: Visible from Alki, according to another texter. And Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail is south of Alki Point with binoculars to share.

4:13 PM: Donna just called to say they’re easy to see from where she’s at (Charles Richey Viewpoint/Constellation Park).