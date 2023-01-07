WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt)

Here’s what’s happening on the first Saturday of 2023, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is in its third week of being closed to all street and path users until it’s fixed, and there’s no date estimate for that yet.

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE 10 am-noon, prospective families are invited to visit this independent K-5 school (WSB sponsor) that’s “been providing academic, engaging, individualized education since 1985, in West Seattle.” Our calendar listing explains its location at 4105 California SW.

BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE 10 am, this cooperative elementary school serving children 5-11 in multi-age classes welcomes prospective families. (10300 28th SW)

HARBOR SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE 10 am, prospective families with 4th-8th graders are invited to visit this independent K-8 school on Vashon Island, (15920 Vashon Highway SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open to visitors noon-4 pm. (3003 61st SW)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

FREE COMMUNITY HEALING NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Alki Beach location that will be sent to you upon registration – see our calendar listing.

