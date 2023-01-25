TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: January’s final Wednesday

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 25th.

WEATHER & WATER

Mostly cloudy, high in the upper 40s. … Just before 8 am, predicted high tide is 13.1 feet, last time we’ll see a 13-foot high tide until next January. So far, this last round of “king tides” has not brought the Duwamish back over its banks, so no new flooding trouble for South Park.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions (far fewer of those alerts so far this week).

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

ROAD WORK

Again today, expect intermittent lane closures on the South Park Bridge, 8 am-3 pm each day, for workers who will be power-washing the bridge sidewalks.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – open again:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All working traffic cams citywide can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely) – 206-293-6302.