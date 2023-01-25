Seattle Police plan to follow up 911 calls with surveys

These days it seems almost every transaction is followed up by a survey asking your opinion on how it went. Next to join the trend: The Seattle Police Department. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26), SPD says many 911 callers and crime victims will get automated text/email messages – “once the 911 emergency has passed” – to “solicit feedback about the caller’s experience with SPD to improve services to the community.” The feedback solicitations will follow initial messages with the incident number and some general advice, as shown in examples here. SPD says it’s announcing this in advance so that people who start getting these messages don’t think they’re spam. The SPD announcement says the technology they’re using for this is from SPIDR Tech, an Arizona-based company that says it provides “the world’s first automated customer-service platform for public safety.”