Remembering Patricia A. Way, 1951-2023

Family and friends are remembering Patricia Way and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Patricia Ann Way

Born Halloween 1951 in Washington, D.C., to her Mom (born Christmas Day) and her Dad (born Valentine’s Day). Passed away peacefully 01/08/2023 and went with God. She got her Masters in Fine Arts in Printmaking from Stanford University, and was a very talented artist (and supportive teacher) her whole life, with shows in the US and abroad.

Patricia was always a caring, thoughtful, giving spirit to her family, friends, and anyone she met. Her beautiful, kind soul and her wonderful, strong art made this world a better place.

She is survived by her loving husband Christopher, her son Sam, her two kitties Ace and Stella, and her two puppies Pac and Coco.

God Bless Patricia!

Please share condolences, photos, & memories of Patricia at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Patricia-Way

