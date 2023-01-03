Remembering Anna W. Missler, 1929-2022

Family and friends are remembering Anna W. Missler, and planning a celebration of her life this spring. For now, this is the remembrance they’re sharing:

Anna Wilhelmina Missler

May 20, 1929 – September 21, 2022

Anna passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 93, after a short illness, with her family by her side.

She was born May 20, 1929 in Utrecht, The Netherlands, to parents Anna Christina Wilhelmina Albertha Bedina Huisen and Jan Willem Van Voorthuisen. Siblings Sophia, Willy, Christina, Yanni, Albert, and Chris. Times were difficult growing up during WW2, and her mother passed shortly after the war ended.

In 1950 Anna and Nicolaas Missler were married in Utrecht, The Netherlands. They welcomed daughter Yvonne in 1950, and Elizabeth (Christa) in 1958. With their young family, they immigrated to the United States in 1960, sponsored by the Fauntleroy Church, and settled in West Seattle. In 1961 they welcomed daughter Diana, and in 1964 Nicolaas Jr.

Family was most important to her, and she was so proud of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Anna put herself through beauty school, and then became a partner operator at Elite Beauty Salon in the West Seattle Junction. She worked as a hairstylist for 20 years until 1993 when Nico became ill, and she retired to care for him at home. Nico passed away in 1996.

Anna’s next adventure was moving into her beloved condo on Alki Beach. She loved daily walks on the beach and sitting by the window watching the daily activities of walkers and boaters throughout the day.

A Celebration of Life is planned in May. Details will be provided closer to the date of event.