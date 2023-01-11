Private sewer overflow closes South Alki beaches

Just announced by Seattle Public Utilities:

On January 10, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) responded to a sewer overflow due to a broken side sewer located along Beach Dr near Cormorant Cove. As a result, beaches in the area are closed to water activities, including Cormorant Cove as well as beach access between 61st Ave SW and SW Charlestown St.

Staff will sample the water and work with Public Health-Seattle & King County and Seattle Parks Department to determine when the area can be safely reopened. We will provide an update when we have more information.

SPU is working with the property owner, and repair of the side sewer is scheduled for Friday, January 13.

If you find flooding or sewer backups, please report them to the SPU 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.