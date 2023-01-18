About the work outside ex-Quality Cleaners at California/Admiral

(WSB photo)

We’ve received several questions about the crews working outside the former Quality Cleaners building on the southwest corner of California/Admiral. City files show a permit was granted to a private engineering firm for soil boring in the public right-of-way. This morning we talked to the crew on site and they confirm that’s what they’re doing; right now the work has multiple eastbound lanes blocked off, and the crew tells us they’re planning to be there through Friday. Quality Cleaners closed two and a half years ago, and the building was subsequently put up for sale. The signs are down and there’s no longer a publicly visible listing for the building, but there’s no sale on record so far – we have inquiries out.

ADDED 11:23 AM: Amanda Hahnemann of Lee & Associates, the listing firm, tells WSB, “The property has not traded. We have taken it off the market through the holidays and until we have results of the further environmental work that is being done.”