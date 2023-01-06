6 options for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(One more look at this week’s rainbow show – photo by Kahlia Root)

Here’s what’s ahead as this Friday continues:

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

MLK CELEBRATION CONVERSATION: 1 pm Community Conversation as part of The Seattle Colleges‘ annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring Rev. Sharon Risher, in the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center. (6000 16th SW)

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

ALIEN OPEN MIC: It’s happening again at Freshy’s (2735 California SW), 5:55-8:30 pm, hosted by Krystal Kelley, whose website has full details, including how to watch the livestream if you can’t be there in person.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, with Double or Muffin, Juicy Thompson and the Snuggle Regime, Here Comes the Hooch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No home games tonight – everybody’s on the road.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!