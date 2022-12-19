WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Midday road note, and an alert for tonight/tomorrow

(SB 35th SW near Providence Mount St. Vincent)

We’ve been out all morning covering two stories outdoors (details later), but wanted to share one observation in case you’ve been trepidational about going out – our side street was snow-coated when we returned between events an hour and a half ago, and now it’s mostly clear, so there is some melting happening. The arterials have been clear all along. SDOT crews have been out the past few hours – here’s the map that shows you where they’ve been and when. Meantime, the National Weather Service now has Seattle (among other areas) under a Winter Storm Watch alert starting at 7 pm tonight and lasting through Tuesday.