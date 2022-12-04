WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes

(Saturday photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s up for your Sunday, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

SCAVENGER HUNT CONTINUES: This is the second full day of the nine-day Winter Wander West Seattle scavenger hunt that Alice Kuder is presenting again this year – have fun exploring the peninsula, with a chance for prizes from local businesses. Register your team ASAP, since it’s not too late to start – all the details are in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FUNDRAISING WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students will be selling their handmade wreaths during Farmers’ Market days by Wells Fargo in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm today and December 11 and 18 – details here.

FINAL DAY FOR BOOK FAIR: Last day of Paper Boat Booksellers teaming with Alki Cooperative Preschool for a holiday book fair, giving a portion of in-person sales to raise funds for the school. Shop at Paper Boat today (open 11 am-5 pm), and just say at the checkout that you are part of the Alki Coop Preschool Book Fair to get credit for the school. All product purchases (books, games, art supplies etc.) count, but no gift cards. If you can’t get to the store (6040 California SW), place orders by phone or email.

POTTERY POP-UP: Shop work by artists from Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay during the last day of this three-day pop-up at California/Oregon, 11 am-5 pm.

PRIDE FAMILY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at White Center Library (1409 107th SW) – registration required, and space remains as of early this morning – see our calendar listing for details.

PINTS FOR PUPS: 3-6 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), costume contest for pets, treats, percentage of proceeds going to Beloveds Animal Rescue Relief Foundation.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Today at 3 pm, it’s the second matinée for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Michael Partington and Misha Yolleck, classical guitar, “Bach to Bossa Nova.”

HOLIDAY CONCERT: West Seattleite-founded Puget Soundworks, an all-gender, LGBTQIA+-centered community chorus, presents the last of three performances of their holiday concert “Menagerie,” 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – tickets here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!