WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Deputies search for Roxbury Safeway robber

December 30, 2022 10:25 pm
King County Sheriff’s Deputies have fanned into the West Seattle neighborhoods north of Roxbury, searching for a man reported to have robbed the Roxbury Safeway at knifepoint. We don’t know whether this was a shoplift-turned-robbery or a different type of holdup, but the robber is reported to be armed with a knife that he used to “threaten employees.” Initial description is that he’s Black, in his 20s, about 5’9″, in a green puffy jacket and gray sweatpants.

