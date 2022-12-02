WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend alert

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, December 2nd.

WEATHER

Very cold overnight – temperatures dropped into the 20s. But only a slight chance of snow this morning, with today’s high near 40. (Check the latest alert status here.)

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its regular schedule this morning.

-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.

–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

WEEKEND ALERT

Saturday’s big Hometown Holidays festival in The Junction means street closures on both California and Alaska most of the day and into the evening

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.