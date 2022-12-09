TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, December 9th.

WEATHER

Today’s forecast is a lot like yesterday – some rain expected, high in the 40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is still down buses for repairs, so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. If routes are suspended again, here’s Metro advice on alternatives.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule this morning.

-WSF’s Triangle Route is too – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.