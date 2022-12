2:50 AM: Police and fire have responded to the 7000 block of Highland Park Way SW [map], which is toward the bottom of the hill, for a report of a man shot in the abdomen. Updates to come.

2:57 AM: Police are telling dispatch they’re finding shell casings nearby.

3:03 AM: Added a frame grab from the traffic camera at the bottom of the hill. Avoid the area for a while. The victim is being taken to Harborview by SFD Medic 26. No information so far on circumstances.