One more wind casualty: Light show at ‘the 4040 house’

This morning’s wind burst brought an earlier-than-planned end to the season for the holiday light show at “the 4040 house,” Ryan‘s display on Genesee Hill, featured here December 4th. We got this update from Ryan:

Unfortunately, our hopes of running the show through the New Year will not be possible. This morning’s high winds damaged some of the support structure and with higher winds in the forecast there is not enough time to safely initiate repairs.

While this may be disappointing news, the good news is we have already started planning for next year! While we don’t want to spoil any surprises, you can expect to see even more lights and holiday cheer.

On a personal note: We would like to thank our neighbors for their patience and support this holiday season. Without your kindness this would not have been possible.

We would also like to thank everyone who visited us this year. Seeing so much joy and happiness made this entirely worthwhile.

Please have a safe and prosperous New Year. We will see you at 🎃 Halloween!