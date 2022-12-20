HAPPENING NOW: Reindeer visit Menashe Family Lights

(WSB photos)

Not only can you get a pic with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Menashe Family Lights tonight – you can meet real reindeer too.

As featured in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, they’re visiting until about 9 pm at the 5605 Beach Drive SW house famous for thousands of Christmas lights. The two reindeer are from Rainier Reindeer Ranch, which is based in Buckley (near Mount Rainier), part of a herd of 40 reindeer.

By the way, if you’re thinking about going tonight, Beach Drive road conditions were good – the most challenging spot we drove – using arterials to get there – was California SW just south of Admiral Way, crunchy thanks to frozen snow.