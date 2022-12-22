BIZNOTE: Alki Bike and Board’s ski and snowboard service

A timely message from Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor):

(Stevens Pass photo courtesy Alki Bike and Board)

You know what all this snow in the city means? It’s time to get up into the mountains. Our books are cleared up and we can guarantee to have the quickest turnaround in town. Call or stop in today and we can get you on the schedule.

We will be closing:

Christmas Eve at 4 PM

Closed Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve 4 PM

Closed New Year’s Day