BIZNOTE: Alki Bike and Board’s ski and snowboard service

December 22, 2022 3:08 pm
A timely message from Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor):

(Stevens Pass photo courtesy Alki Bike and Board)

You know what all this snow in the city means? It’s time to get up into the mountains. Our books are cleared up and we can guarantee to have the quickest turnaround in town. Call or stop in today and we can get you on the schedule.

We will be closing:

Christmas Eve at 4 PM
Closed Christmas Day
New Year’s Eve 4 PM
Closed New Year’s Day

AB&B is open until 6 today, 10 am-6 pm tomorrow, and if you do want to call and check on scheduling for ski/snowboard service, they’re at 206-938-3322.

  • Eric December 22, 2022 (3:29 pm)
    Best service in the city! Thanks to Greg, Shannon, and crew for getting me my skis back in a day.

