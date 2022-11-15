YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle holiday donation drives for kids/teens

Our newly launched West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of holiday-season donation drives. Today we’re showcasing two of them, starting with one that’s about to start:

TREEHOUSE DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be collecting donated gifts for Treehouse, which serves more than 6,000 kids and teens who are in foster care. Requested items include both toys and winter essentials. The full wish list is here. West Seattle Runner is open 10 am-6 pm weekdays, 10 am-5 pm Saturdays, 11 am-4 pm Sundays.

‘CARE PACKAGE’ DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: Again this year, volunteers will assemble “care packages” with hygiene products, food, and clothing to help students get through the inaccessibility to school resources they face during winter break. They’ll be collecting donations at three dropoff events outside the north entrance of WSHS (3000 California SW) – the next three Tuesday afternoons, November 22 and 29 and December 6, 3-5 pm. The full wish list is here.

Got a holiday donation drive or other giving campaign to add to our guide? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!