WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Forecast to be thankful for

Though clouds swept back in this afternoon – including the lenticular cloud over Mount Rainier shown in Greg Snyder‘s photo, above – the National Weather Service says we can expect a sunny Thanksgiving Day. That’s especially good news if you’re going to join in any of the outdoor opportunities for the holiday morning that are featured atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide – and/or for safer traveling if you’re headed out to see family/friends. The rain could be back as soon as Friday.