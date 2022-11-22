WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 10 opportunities

(Latest “live” photo from SDOT traffic camera at California/Alaska)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s our list for the rest of today:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’re focusing now on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

ANNIVERSARY SALE: Get your winter gear at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor; 3602 SW Alaska), which continues its 13th-anniversary sale today. Store’s open 11 am-7 pm today.

COVID VACCINATIONS: Pop-up clinic at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-5 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DONATION DROPOFF TO HELP STUDENTS: Today’s the first of three Tuesdays on which volunteers are collecting donations outside the north entrance of West Seattle High School to help make “care packages” for students to use during. winter break. Our calendar listing includes info on what they need. 3-5 pm (3000 California SW)

FREE EARLY THANKSGIVING DINNER: TheHomeSkillit is planning to serve a free meal 4-7 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5071 Delridge Way SW), Donations accepted if you want to help cover their costs.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: New start time for the longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!