WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates

12 PM: More than four hours after whqt’s been mostly light snow started falling, no notable problems reported so far. But more snow is expected – here’s the Winter Weather Advisory – and so is wind – here’s the Wind Advisory – so we’re keeping close watch on it all. Text or call 206-293-6302 if you have any info to share with the community. Here’s what we’ve received so far:
CHANGES/CANCELLATIONS:
No OST programs or related transportation or athletics for Denny International Middle School this afternoon
INFOLINKS:
SDOT winter-weather-response map (plowed/treated streets)
Metro service advisories
-City map of traffic cams, here
-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here
-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here
We’ll add to both lists as the afternoon goes on
