WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend shooting

In addition to the incidents we covered this weekend, police summaries reveal one we missed. According to SPD, a man reported to them at around 4:40 am Saturday that he’d been shot. They say he told them it happened about 20 minutes earlier in the “triangle’ area where Delridge, 16th, and Roxbury meet. He said several men came up to him and made a profane remark; then one of the men shot him in the knee. He was taken to the hospital; no suspects were found.