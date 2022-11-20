WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire off Fauntleroy Way SW

11:33 PM: So far police have reported finding four casings in an alley off the 4800 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, after numerous 911 calls from people who heard gunfire in the area. No injuries or property damage reported so far. Possible vehicles involved were reported as a white pickup truck and a white or silver BMW.

11:45 PM: No further info. Police are looking to see if any area security cameras might have recorded the incident and/or suspect vehicles. Meantime, one resident in the increasingly dense area told us by text, “The gunshots were so close we all got down on the ground.”

12:04 AM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found a total of seven 9mm casings in a “parking lot” behind the 4800 block.