WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle route cancellations for tonight

Just in from Metro, two problems affecting the West Seattle Water Taxi route.
First – M/V Doc Maynard is out of service until further notice because of propeller damage. Metro says M/V Spirit of Kingston will fill in as needed.
Second – a shortage of crew is canceling some runs tonight:
Lack of crew will force the reduction of service for tonight’s evening commute
These runs have been canceled for tonight
*The 5:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. sailings from downtown to West Seattle
*The 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. sailings from West Seattle to downtown
(The Vashon route has some cancellations too.)
| 0 COMMENTS