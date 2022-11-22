WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle route cancellations for tonight

Just in from Metro, two problems affecting the West Seattle Water Taxi route.

First – M/V Doc Maynard is out of service until further notice because of propeller damage. Metro says M/V Spirit of Kingston will fill in as needed.

Second – a shortage of crew is canceling some runs tonight:

Lack of crew will force the reduction of service for tonight’s evening commute

These runs have been canceled for tonight

*The 5:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. sailings from downtown to West Seattle

*The 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. sailings from West Seattle to downtown

(The Vashon route has some cancellations too.)