YOU CAN HELP: Circa launches matching fundraiser for West Seattle High School’s growing cross country program

We recently reported news of two West Seattle High School cross country athletes setting school records. The program is growing and hoping for some community help. From Circa (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Gretchen Evans:

Circa has launched a fundraiser matching the first donated $1,000 for the WSHS cross country team. Coach Shelley Neal has grown the team from 7 to 120 boys and girls over the last 15 years. They’ve gone to state with an entire team and podiumed at their first invite last week. The best part is ANYONE can join. It only requires dedication and running your heart out. However, the costs are exorbitant. Coach Shelley buys shoes from her own pocket every year and tries to fundraise from families with the little bit of free time she has. We want to take this off her plate with a goal of at least $4,000 total.

Links for Circa’s matching fundraiser and other ways to donate can be found here.