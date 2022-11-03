Tilden School, with open house Saturday: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Tilden School is returning as a WSB sponsor, and inviting prospective families to an open house this Saturday. New sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about themselves, so here’s what they would like you to know:

Tilden School is an independent K-5 school in West Seattle, founded in 1985. We offer small class sizes with academically engaging, individualized education. Our curriculum balances core reading, writing, math, science and technology skills with a rich arts program. We graduate inquisitive, confident and caring students who thrive in public and private schools around the region – and at colleges around the country!

What our students love:

-Our joyful learning environment

-Sincere friendships

-School days that balance structure with free-play, creativity with rigor

What our parents/guardians love:

-A commitment to providing strong academics with the ability to meet each student where they are

-Our community traditions and values

-A school where every student is known by every educator

Why choose an independent school? Choosing an independent school means that there is flexibility inherent in our programming and curricular choices. We have the ability to adapt what we teach, and how we teach, based on each student, the dynamics of each class, and the events shaping our world today. Enabling our faculty and staff with that flexibility, and that trust, translates to a learning environment where the passion is evident in the daily experience.

Why choose Tilden School? What are the values unique to the school? We are deeply committed to building a strong educational foundation for your student. We value kindness and respect, and honor what each student brings to the classroom. We strive for each individual to learn personal accountability. Our aim is to graduate students who are as adept at their mastery of core academic essentials, as they are confident in their voice, and their ability to critically examine and

analyze content.

Join us! If you are curious about what the Tilden School experience is like and would like to learn more about the value of an independent school education, we invite you to our Open House this Saturday (11/5) from 10:00-noon at 4105 California Ave SW (centrally located just north of the Alaska Junction). Alternately, please connect when convenient for you – we are happy to arrange a conversation or a tour. Call 206-938-4628 or email info@tildenschool.org, and visit our website at tildenschool.org to learn more.

