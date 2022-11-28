SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers

Seattle Parks says it will expand hours at community centers and Teen Life Centers in the next few years, with funding from the Seattle Park District. So it’s asking you what programs you value now, what days/times you use the centers, and what you’d like to see in the future. West Seattle has four centers that could be affected – Delridge, High Point, and Hiawatha (once it reopens) Community Centers and Southwest Teen Life Center; some of the questions could also apply to Southwest Pool. The survey closes this week, so if you haven’t answered it yet, you can start the survey here.