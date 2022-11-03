RV ENCAMPMENTS: Another West Seattle sweep/remediation

Thanks for the tip. A reader texted to let us know that multiple city crews and tow trucks were out at the RV encampment east of the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection. We went by for photos and saw crews along both Highland Park Way (above) and 2nd Avenue SW (below).

We hadn’t asked the city about this site lately, but we have an inquiry out now. Some of the previously swept encampment sites have seen RVs return – such as West Marginal Place and Harbor Avenue SW – but not those where the former parking area is now obstructed (such as the bike lane along Andover/28th/Yancy and ecoblocks along 1st Avenue South north of Cloverdale).