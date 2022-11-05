First-ever Alien Open Mic landing Friday in West Seattle

As featured regularly on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the peninsula has several regular open-mic events. This, however, is a first: An extraterrestrial-themed Alien Open Mic this Friday. West Seattleite Krystal Kelley is organizing and hosting the event with the Seattle UFO Network (SUFON) at Freshy’s (2735 California SW). She explains, “Collectively, SUFON coordinators encourage any artform as long as it does not harm anyone or any property. Ideas are poetry, music, comedy and storytelling — costumes are also encouraged. Come to share your sightings, your encounters, your knowledge from past and future lives, your dreams, your soul missions, your off-planet experiences — anything alien. All are welcome in peace: Humans, hybrids, ET’s.” It’s set to start at 5:55 pm on Friday (November 11) and run until about 8 pm. You can sign up early via this form. Otherwise, just show up. And if you want to check it out without going in person, the Alien Open Mic will be streamed on the host’s YouTube channel.