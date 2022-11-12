BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Animated Café reopens at new location

Animated Café proprietor Melanie (aka “Ana”) just sent word that her coffee trailer is now open at its new location, a week later than originally hoped, so we went over for photos. We reported on the move 2+ weeks ago. Animated Café is now on the same Triangle lot as the Chapulín Oaxaqueño taco truck, at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW [map]:

She first opened her coffee stand last winter at its original location in Westwood. She offers a deal on weekends where customers who come dressed in the spirit of the weekend “theme” get $2 off; the November schedule is in our previous report.