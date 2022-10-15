WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 things to know for today/tonight

(Friday’s sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The alert is in effect through 11 am Monday, with smoke expected to return after a brief respite. Check the latest readings around the area via this map.

WATER TAXI REINSTATED: As announced Friday afternoon, King County Metro reinstated West Seattle Water Taxi service for this weekend – originally canceled for maintenance work – because of all the big sports events, including the Mariners playoff game today (and possibly another tomorrow).

strong>BLOCK DROP: 7 am-6 pm, today’s DIY cleanup opportunity is at Alki, with equipment at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki),

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: You’re welcome to show up for 8 am pickup ultimate games at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) on Saturday mornings!

VACCINATION CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm, flu shots at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), and COVID shots are also available there 10 am-2 pm – appointments not required.

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm, the multi-site work party will give the Duwamish River and its watershed, plus all who depend on it, an assist. Even if you’re not volunteering, come to the opening ceremonies at həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat (4750 W. Marginal Way SW) at 10 am to hear about the state of the river and hopes for its future.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 2nd week back from hiatus! 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

POP-UP BOOK SALE: Friends of the Seattle Public Library are selling books 11 am-3 pm today at the High Point branch. (3411 SW Raymond)

GLASS-BLOWING DEMO/ART GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: As part of “Refract – The Seattle Glass Experience,” you can see live glass-blowing noon-4 pm at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) and visit/browse their art-glass pumpkin patch.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is closed for the rest of the month because it’s getting a new roof.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

MARINERS’ PLAYOFF GAME: No viewing-venue list today but just in case you needed a reminder, the M’s are hosting Houston at T-Mobile Park at 1:07 pm

HOMECOMING GAME: As previewed here, you’re invited to cheer for the Summit Atlas boys-varsity soccer team in their homecoming game vs. Sound Christian Academy, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

PAPA TONY’S PARTY: Help West Seattle’s own Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce celebrate their business expansion by attending a free party at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5:30-9 pm.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Guitar Fingerpickin’ Masters <strong>Mary Flower and Eric Lugosch at Kenyon Hall, 7 pm, tickets available at the door. (7904 35th SW)

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’: 7 pm-10 pm, second night for this Halloween haunt. (4544 51st Place SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Being Lucius, Buckets of Rain, In Cameo at The Skylark, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING’: The current ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the third week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

GATEWOOD HALLOWEEN SHOW: 7:30 and 8 pm at 37th and Austin, as shown in our calendar listing.

COMEDY AT ADMIRAL PUB: Get ready to laugh starting at 9 pm, $10 at the door. (2306 California SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!