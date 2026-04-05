WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Easter services, closures, more info

(Seen in Genesee Hill area – photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s the event lineup for your Sunday, a relatively quiet day, but some events ARE on, as listed on our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNRISE SERVICE ON THE BEACH: As they do each year, the three local UCC churches gather at Alki for a 6:15 am sunrise Easter service – look for a bonfire near 59th/Alki.

SUNRISE SERVICE AT FOREST LAWN: Also an Easter Sunday tradition,6:30 am at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW) with members of the West Seattle Ministerial Association.

OTHER EASTER SERVICES AND EGG HUNTS: Here’s the list we’ve been updating with what we heard from local churches.

PASSOVER … continues through Thursday (April 9).

CLOSED TODAY: Circa (WSB sponsor) … Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) … Junction Hardware … Husky Deli … Target … Anyone else? Text us at 206-293-6302 so we can add … thank you!

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Olympia Coffee at 9 am today for a today’s Sunday Funday run. (3840 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early spring produce-and-products season – roots, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and an abundant selection of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration required – check for openings. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

EASTER PHOTO BOOTH WITH BUNNIES … the rabbits from Special Bunny will be at Republic of Cider in SODO (2960 1st Ave. S.) 1-4 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SIP AND SCULPT: 6 pm, new art-making event at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm Sunday night all-ages show at Tim’s Tavern, with School of Rock adult alumni. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

SCREAM CLUB SEATTLE: Monthly gathering – meet at the northernmost picnic shelter on the Lincoln Park shore at 7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm live jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!