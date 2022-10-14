WEEKEND PREVIEW: Summit Atlas soccer homecoming game

We talk a lot about sports at Chief Sealth International and West Seattle High Schools, but we seldom hear about sports at the peninsula’s newest high school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights (which also serves middle-school grades). Its new athletic director Andres Lara wants to change that, so he’s inviting the community to the Summit Atlas boys’ varsity soccer homecoming game tomorrow (Saturday, October 15). They’re playing Sound Christian Academy at 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). It’s a fundraiser for the athletic program, too; entrance fees are $5 adults, $3 youth. The school is a member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association but does not currently belong to any of the leagues, playing as an independent school.