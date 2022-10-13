BIZNOTE: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce launching new rubs with free West Seattle community party

Maybe you’ve met Tony Wilson at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, where he sells his Uncle Tony’s Hot Sauce. Now he’s expanding his West Seattle business by selling spicy dry rubs, and he’s launching them with a free community party on Saturday (October 15th). It’s happening 5:30-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): “The event features a Spoken Word set by JT the Poet, a live painting by @JennaCreates, and free Hors D’Oeuvres by Leah Powers. We are also raffling off some great gifts from some amazing vendors, with all the proceeds from the raffle going to benefit The Heron’s Nest.” To RSVP (which is free) and/or to buy a raffle ticket, go here.

P.S. If you don’t shop at the Farmers’ Market, here’s where else to find Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce.