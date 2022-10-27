WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more must-see home displays

Two more one-of-a-kind West Seattle Halloween displays:

This one is a sight to see by day and by night, on 47th SW between Hinds and Hanford:

Both Ron and Kylie sent photos of this display. Kylie says, “This house is fantastic. … Check it out, the details are incredible.”

Another home to see if you like jack o’lanterns:

Jason sent the video of the first 50 pumpkins he carved this Halloween season – going for an “epic” total of 100! You can see them at 52nd and Hudson.

P.S. Even more events – from trick-or-treating to a “GLOW Party” to The Skylark’s famous “Come As You Aren’t” – have just been added to our West Seattle Halloween Guide; don’t miss out on the fun!