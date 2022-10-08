WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Gatewood show starts tonight

With Halloween now just a little over three weeks away, we’re continuing our spotlight on West Seattle decorations. Andrew‘s home in Gatewood is offering a special seasonal show, starting tonight:

We’d love to share our Halloween decorations with everyone! Location:

37th Ave SW/SW Austin St in Gatewood Dates:

Friday & Saturday nights, starting Saturday, 10/8 Two Showtimes:

7:30 pm

8:00 pm The show is 15 minutes long. Show will unfortunately only be playing if it’s not raining. Happy Halloween!

If you have Halloween decorations – with or without a show – to suggest for our ongoing spotlights, please email info (and a photo if you have one, though we can also go out and take our own) to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!