West Seattle, Washington

08 Saturday

72℉

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Gatewood show starts tonight

October 8, 2022 4:54 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Gatewood | Holidays | West Seattle news

With Halloween now just a little over three weeks away, we’re continuing our spotlight on West Seattle decorations. Andrew‘s home in Gatewood is offering a special seasonal show, starting tonight:

We’d love to share our Halloween decorations with everyone!

Location:
37th Ave SW/SW Austin St in Gatewood

Dates:
Friday & Saturday nights, starting Saturday, 10/8

Two Showtimes:
7:30 pm
8:00 pm

The show is 15 minutes long. Show will unfortunately only be playing if it’s not raining. Happy Halloween!

If you have Halloween decorations – with or without a show – to suggest for our ongoing spotlights, please email info (and a photo if you have one, though we can also go out and take our own) to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Gatewood show starts tonight"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.