WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The belly-crawling burglar

The video was sent by Gene, reporting a burglary at his parents’ house on Puget Ridge late Tuesday/early Wednesday, A camera focused on their driveway shows his mother walking into the garage – and the burglar crawling in through the almost-closed garage door seconds later. Gene says, “It looks like the thief has been watching my parents daily to know their routine.” The clip above is the clearest, showing the burglar at 11:16 pm; other clips show him leaving two minutes later, then returning at 2 am and staying almost an hour and a half before leaving again at 3:22 am, Items missing so far: A spare key to the garage, cash, and cards (a text alert was received warning of fraudulent use of one of them). Since they didn’t learn about the burglary until hours after it happened, they’ve filed an online report with SPD; we’ll add the number when it’s available.