TUESDAY: Safety advocacy @ West Seattle Bike Connections

October 3, 2022 3:55 pm
 Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

A new month means a new round of community meetings, and the newest announcement we’ve received is from West Seattle Bike Connections. They’re meeting online tomorrow night (Tuesday, October 4) and welcoming anyone interested in attending. WSBC’s Kate Wells says they plan to “discuss how to advocate for safer streets during the city’s budget process, learn how to get involved in the Seattle Transportation Plan, and more.” Info for how to attend/participate is in our calendar listing.

