TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, October 13th. Go, Mariners!

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – sunny, breezy, high in the low 70s, no rain in sight.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule – but remember that its fall/winter schedule (still daily but no late Friday/Saturday runs) starts Monday (October 17th), so there’s NO service this weekend (October 15-16) for season-change maintenance.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: Still showing this for those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to 99, here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.