TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Heading into Hallo-weekend

WEATHER

Some rain, some sun, high in the 50s.

TRAFFIC NOTES

–Halloween: Trick-or-treating at businesses in The Admiral District 3-6 pm today … Street closures and bus reroutes Sunday for West Seattle Harvest Fest and the Farmers’ Market in The Junction – California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th

–Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way.

–Weekend road work: SDOT has a project starting this weekend for Corson/Michigan/Bailey in Georgetown – here’s the notice.

TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.