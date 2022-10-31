TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Halloween Monday notes

7:04 AM Texter reports a crash on the eastbound bridge by 1st Ave S exit.

Earlier;

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, October 31st, Halloween.

WEATHER

After a rainy night, a showery and windy day is forecast, high in the 50s.

TRAFFIC NOTES

-Watch out for standing water on the streets and bridges; we had one late-late-night report of it on the westbound bridge, especially on the exit to Admiral. If you encounter an especially bad spot, report it to SDOT at 206-386-1218.

–Halloween: Trick-or-treaters will be out tonight, as will visitors at neighborhood attractions. Also note that the city has granted some block-party permits; we’ve been notified of one, California SW between 102nd and 104th, 6-10 pm.

–Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way.

TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.