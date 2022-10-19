TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 19th.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny, mid-60s today, but first, possibly another round of morning fog; meantime, forecasters now expect rain to arrive by Friday afternoon.

ROAD WORK

-The plan to close the westbound West Seattle Bridge tonight for sign-related work is canceled, to be rescheduled.

-The SPU project closing the east end of Sylvan Way appears to have begun.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

The West Seattle Water Taxi is now on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.