TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, October 24th.

WEATHER

On-and-off rain expected today, high in the 50s, breezy afternoon/evening. We’ve had almost three-quarters of an inch of rain so far, but that’s close to two inches below what’s normal for October.

ROAD WORK AND RELATED NOTES

-As noted last night, the California/Findlay pedestrian signal is now activated.

-The east end of Sylvan Way remains closed for a drainage project.

-Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse continues, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

The West Seattle Water Taxi is now on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.