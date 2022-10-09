Remembering Paul ‘Gerry’ Maurer, 1942-2022

Family and friends are remembering Paul “Gerry” Maurer and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Paul Gerry Maurer

May 2, 1942 — September 25, 2022

Paul “Gerry” Maurer died on September 25, 2022, at the age of 80 at Parkshore Senior Living in Seattle due to failing health from long Covid and pulmonary fibrosis. He was deeply loved by family and friends and is dearly missed.

Gerry was born on May 2, 1942, in Long Beach, CA, to parents Mary Josephine Cushing Maurer and Paul Bulger Maurer. Gerry was the second of three children, along with sisters Mary Jo and Tath. The trio grew up on an avocado ranch in the Hollywood Hills, and Gerry attended La Habra and Hollywood High (class of 1960), where he was a member of the cheer squad and track team. Gerry was an avid sailor from a young age, skippering boats in multiple Transpacific (California to Hawaii) races when he was still in high school. His love for sailboats continued throughout his life as he captained his beloved yachts Surprise (C&C 35) and Dirigo (K50) in myriad races and cruised the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Bermuda, Mexico and beyond. One of his most cherished honors was becoming Commodore of the Seattle Yacht Club (SYC) in 1992. Racing sailboats was Gerry’s North Star and he continued to race mini-12s with SYC after retiring his yachts and loved teaching others to sail, as he did with the US Navy cadets.

Gerry received his BA from Stanford University in 1964, where he met his first wife, Kathleen Kirkpatrick (Pierce), and was a proud member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and a coxswain on the crew team. He went on to get his MBA from Columbia University in 1966, after which he worked in management for American Airlines before attending Officer Candidate School and serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. In 1970, he was discharged and moved permanently to Seattle, WA where he worked for Airborne Air Freight before buying American Conserving Company (aka “the apple factory”) which processed Washington apples for pies and juice, with his business partner and fellow Navy Officer, Glenn Kalnasy. In 1985, he shifted gears to estate and business planning with Northwestern Mutual Financial Services, where he built his own advisory firm, fully retiring in 2021.

In 1987, Gerry married Barbara and moved to her home in West Seattle. They had a shared love of the sea; most of their spare time was spent racing or cruising sailboats. They spent many years sailing the West Coast as well as chartering boats in the Caribbean, Greece and Croatia and traveling with the Cruising Club of America. When not on boats, the pair loved to ski and take family winter ski trips, igniting a love for the mountains in their two sons.

Gerry and Barbara were also devoted Rotarians. Gerry was a member of the downtown Seattle Rotary Club and Barbara served as President of the Burien Rotary. Together they were deeply involved in Rotary International service with schools, orphanages, and water projects across the globe, including two visits to India.

Above all, Gerry and Barbara loved hosting friends and family at their home, whether it was for an international business delegation, a holiday meal, or their annual Christmas ship party. They loved to cook and garden together and spent their “retirement” years enjoying their beautiful Puget Sound views and prolific garden. Gerry in particular was dedicated to his blueberry and rose bushes and could often be found out in the garden pruning or harvesting them. They were both very proud of their children and especially their many grandchildren who they gathered often for meals on their deck or holiday celebrations.

Gerry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Glee Maurer. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristina Maurer Montague (Tom) and Serena Dawn Maurer (Sam); his two stepsons, Karl Asmund Norsen (Michelle) and Curtis Clifton Norsen (Betsy); his seven grandchildren, Chapin, Max, Ella, Millie, Tao, Harper, and Tabitha; and his two sisters, Tath Hossfeld (Dennis) and Mary Jo Martin (Richard); as well as his nephews Chris, Craig, and Andy; nieces Cecily and Jenny and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Rotary International Foundation Memorial plans will be forthcoming on his online obituary.