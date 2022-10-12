PREVIEW: First West Seattle Art Walk of fall, with music, Thursday night

Even if you wish the fall rains had started by now, you might as well get out and enjoy the dry weather while you can. Tomorrow night (Thursday, October 13th) brings a major opportunity for that, the monthly second-Thursday West Seattle Art Walk:

That’s the official list of participants – both art venues and food/drink-special venues – for the autumn quarter. Another highlight tomorrow night – the October edition of The Art of Music, with two live performances, one in The Junction and one in The Admiral District:

Both performances are set for 6 pm to 7:45 pm. To decide which art displays you want to see – some with receptions hosting their artist(s) – browse this month’s lineup post on the Art Walk website. You’ll see painting, photography, pottery, fiber art, and much more. General West Seattle Art Walk hours are “5 pm until late” but some shows happen/start earlier.