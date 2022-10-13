MARINERS MANIA: New ferry names; book deal

Now that it’s Thursday, the Mariners‘ next playoff game is just hours away (12:37 pm our time at Houston). And we have two related notes:

NEW FERRY NAMES: Washington State Ferries says it’s temporarily renaming all the boats in its fleet for as long as the M’s are in the playoffs, as directed by this proclamation. The new names are mostly M’s players. The two currently on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run, for example, M/V Sealth and M/V Kittitas, are temporarily M/V Robbie Ray and M/V Mitch Haniger. See the full list here.

BOOKSTORE DEAL: Also for as long as the M’s remain in the playoffs, West Seattle independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) is offering a deal – buy one hardcover book and get another of equal/lesser value for 30 percent off. In-store only; hardcovers only. And no, the books don’t have to be baseball-related!