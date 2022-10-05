LIFE-SAVING HELP: West Seattle appointments open for blood donors to replenish hurricane-depleted supply

If you can donate blood, now’s one of those times when Bloodworks Northwest could really use your help. This announcement explains the reason for the latest shortage:

Bloodworks Northwest has sent 130 units of blood to SunCoast Blood Center in Florida to help the region as many of their blood collections sites are not operational during their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Sending these shipments has depleted local supplies. It will take a steady stream of donors over the next several weeks to help replenish blood inventory for the PNW area. All blood types are needed. You do not need to know your blood type to give blood.

Bloodworks will be at LDS West Seattle (4001 44th Ave SW) on Oct 5, 10, 11 and 12. We have LOTS of open appointment slots. Please consider reserving your spot to give blood at this location by using this direct link: schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=437B

Donors (18 yrs +) can enter to win a new Apple MacBook Air M2, when they give blood in October. Learn more here.

For other info, please visit www.BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888. THANK YOU!