We continue spotlighting Halloween decorations. These two look like they grew old (and then some) waiting for the Mariners to finally make it back to the playoffs. The photo is from Katy, who saw these two in Gatewood. Katy says, “I love the combination of Halloween and excitement for the Mariners!” If you have, or have seen, some decorations you’d like to see spotlighted here, send photos and/or location to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!